MGM Resorts International – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.7% Upside

MGM Resorts International with ticker code (MGM) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 74 and 36 calculating the average target price we see 55.15. With the stocks previous close at 44.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.7%. The 50 day MA is 44.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 42.37. The market cap for the company is $21,009m. Company Website: https://www.mgmresorts.com

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. The company’s casino operations include slots and table games, as well as online sports betting and iGaming through BetMGM. As of February 17, 2021, its portfolio consisted of 29 hotel and destination gaming offerings. The company also owns and operates Las Vegas Strip Resorts and Fallen Oak golf course. Its customers include premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.