MGM Resorts International – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.2% Upside

MGM Resorts International with ticker code (MGM) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 54 and 29.6 and has a mean target at 45.2. With the stocks previous close at 40.65 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 42.49 while the 200 day moving average is 38.17. The market cap for the company is $19,607m. Company Website: http://www.mgmresorts.com

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. The company’s casino operations include slots and table games, as well as online sports betting and iGaming through BetMGM. As of February 17, 2021, its portfolio consisted of 29 hotel and destination gaming offerings. The company also owns and operates Las Vegas Strip Resorts and Fallen Oak golf course. Its customers include premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.