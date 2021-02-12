Twitter
MGM Resorts International – Consensus Indicates Potential -17.4% Downside

Broker Ratings

MGM Resorts International with ticker code (MGM) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 29.6. With the stocks previous close at 35.82 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -17.4%. The 50 day MA is 31.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 25.18. The company has a market cap of $18,014m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mgmresorts.com

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. The company’s casino operations include slots, table games, and race and sports book wagering. As of March 22, 2020, its portfolio consisted of 29 hotel and destination gaming offerings. The company also owns and operates Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Primm Valley Golf Club, and Fallen Oak golf course. Its customers include premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was founded in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

