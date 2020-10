MGM Growth Properties LLC – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.2% Upside

MGM Growth Properties LLC with ticker code (MGP) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 37 and 29 with the average target price sitting at 32.47. With the stocks previous close at 27.94 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.2%. The day 50 moving average is 28.26 while the 200 day moving average is 26.9. The market cap for the company is $8,345m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mgmgrowthproperties.com

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP, together with its joint venture, currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 12 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2019, our destination resorts, the Park, Empire Resort Casino, and MGM Northfield Park collectively comprised approximately 27,400 hotel rooms, 1.4 million casino square footage, and 2.7 million convention square footage. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn