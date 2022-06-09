MGM Growth Properties LLC – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

MGM Growth Properties LLC found using ticker (MGP) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 37 and has a mean target at 41.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 40.38 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.6%. The day 50 moving average is 39.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to 39.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,166m. Company Website: https://www.mgmgrowthproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $11,459m based on the market concensus.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP, together with its joint venture, currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 12 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2019, our destination resorts, the Park, Empire Resort Casino, and MGM Northfield Park collectively comprised approximately 27,400 hotel rooms, 1.4 million casino square footage, and 2.7 million convention square footage. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries.