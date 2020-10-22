MGIC Investment Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.1% Upside

MGIC Investment Corporation found using ticker (MTG) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 10 with a mean TP of 12.98. Now with the previous closing price of 10.21 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 27.1%. The 50 day MA is 9.58 and the 200 day moving average is 8.3. The company has a market cap of $3,332m. Find out more information at: http://mtg.mgic.com

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

