MGIC Investment Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.2% Upside

MGIC Investment Corporation with ticker code (MTG) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 14 with a mean TP of 16.19. With the stocks previous close at 13.81 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.64 while the 200 day moving average is 13.53. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,871m. Visit the company website at: https://mtg.mgic.com

The potential market cap would be $4,539m based on the market concensus.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides pool insurance for secondary market mortgage transactions; and contract underwriting services, as well as reinsurance. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.