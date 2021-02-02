MGIC Investment Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.3% Upside

MGIC Investment Corporation with ticker code (MTG) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 15.86. With the stocks previous close at 11.72 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 35.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.52. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,056m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://mtg.mgic.com

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.