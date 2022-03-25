MGIC Investment Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.5% Upside

MGIC Investment Corporation with ticker code (MTG) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 16.5 calculating the mean target price we have 18.44. With the stocks previous close at 13.81 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 33.5%. The day 50 moving average is 15.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,437m. Visit the company website at: https://mtg.mgic.com

The potential market cap would be $5,925m based on the market concensus.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services, as well as reinsurance. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.