MGIC Investment Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.9% Upside

MGIC Investment Corporation with ticker code (MTG) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 14.5 calculating the mean target price we have 16.44. Now with the previous closing price of 12.85 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 27.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.18 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.5. The company has a market cap of $3,814m. Company Website: https://mtg.mgic.com

The potential market cap would be $4,879m based on the market concensus.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services, as well as reinsurance. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.