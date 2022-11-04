MGIC Investment Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.9% Upside

MGIC Investment Corporation found using ticker (MTG) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 15 and has a mean target at 17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 25.9%. The 50 day MA is 13.51 while the 200 day moving average is 13.83. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,069m. Visit the company website at: https://mtg.mgic.com

The potential market cap would be $5,124m based on the market concensus.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services, as well as reinsurance. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.