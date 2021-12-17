MGIC Investment Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.6% Upside

MGIC Investment Corporation with ticker code (MTG) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 16 with a mean TP of 17.61. With the stocks previous close at 14.13 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.6%. The day 50 moving average is 15.34 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,584m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://mtg.mgic.com

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.