MGIC Investment Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.7% Upside

MGIC Investment Corporation with ticker code (MTG) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 14.5 with the average target price sitting at 16.44. With the stocks previous close at 13.73 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 19.7%. The day 50 moving average is 13.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.65. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,007m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://mtg.mgic.com

The potential market cap would be $4,798m based on the market concensus.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services, as well as reinsurance. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.