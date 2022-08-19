MGIC Investment Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.7% Upside

MGIC Investment Corporation found using ticker (MTG) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 17 calculating the average target price we see 18.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.35 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.7%. The day 50 moving average is 13.47 while the 200 day moving average is 14.17. The market cap for the company is $4,722m. Visit the company website at: https://mtg.mgic.com

The potential market cap would be $5,654m based on the market concensus.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services, as well as reinsurance. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.