MGIC Investment Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

MGIC Investment Corporation found using ticker (MTG) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 17.35. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.21 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.1%. The 50 day MA is 14.35 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.97. The company has a market cap of $5,202m. Find out more information at: http://mtg.mgic.com

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.