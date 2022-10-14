M&G PLC 13.9% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

M&G PLC with ticker (LON:MNG) now has a potential upside of 13.9% according to Deutsche.







Deutsche set a target price of 200 GBX for the company, which when compared to the M&G PLC share price of 172 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 13.9%. Trading has ranged between 159 (52 week low) and 230 (52 week high) with an average of 14,518,713 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,139,461,999.



M&G plc is a United Kingdom-based international savings and investment company. The Company operates across two operating segments: Asset Management and Retail and Savings. The Asset Management segment is engaged in investment management capability, which is offered to both wholesale customers and institutional clients. The Retail and Savings segment includes M&G Wealth, Heritage, and Other Retail and Savings business, which primarily relates to its international savings business. The Company manages investments for both individuals and for institutional investors, such as pension funds. The Company serves its savings and insurance customers under the Prudential brand in the United Kingdom and Europe and for asset management in South Africa, and under the M&G Investments brand for asset management clients in the rest of the world. The Company serves customers in approximately 28 markets.







