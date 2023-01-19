MFA Financial. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

MFA Financial. found using ticker (MFA) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13.5 and 11 with the average target price sitting at 12.3. Now with the previous closing price of 11.11 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.75 and the 200 day MA is 11.53. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,149m. Company Website: https://www.mfafinancial.com

The potential market cap would be $1,272m based on the market concensus.

MFA Financial., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assetsluding non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loansluding purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.