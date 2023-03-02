MFA Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.8% Upside

MFA Financial found using ticker (MFA) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13.5 and 11 and has a mean target at 12.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.71 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.99 and the 200 day moving average is 11.05. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,065m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.mfafinancial.com

The potential market cap would be $1,233m based on the market concensus.

MFA Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. MFA Financial was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.