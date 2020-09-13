MFA Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.2% Upside

MFA Financial found using ticker (MFA) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.5 and 3 and has a mean target at 3.13. With the stocks previous close at 2.74 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.2%. The day 50 moving average is 2.75 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.75. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,238m. Find out more information at: http://www.mfafinancial.com
MFA Financial, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.