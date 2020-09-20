MFA Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.2% Upside

MFA Financial with ticker code (MFA) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.5 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 3.13. With the stocks previous close at 2.84 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.2%. The 50 day MA is 2.77 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.58. The company has a market cap of $1,265m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mfafinancial.com
MFA Financial, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.