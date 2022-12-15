MFA Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

MFA Financial with ticker code (MFA) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.5 and 11 with the average target price sitting at 12.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.41 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.04 while the 200 day moving average is 12.14. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,169m. Find out more information at: https://www.mfafinancial.com

The potential market cap would be $1,260m based on the market concensus.

MFA Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.