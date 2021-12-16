MFA Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.6% Upside

MFA Financial with ticker code (MFA) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5.25 and 4.5 and has a mean target at 4.8. With the stocks previous close at 4.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.6%. The 50 day MA is 4.54 while the 200 day moving average is 4.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,021m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mfafinancial.com
MFA Financial, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
