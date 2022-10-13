MFA Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.4% Upside

MFA Financial with ticker code (MFA) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15.5 and 10 with a mean TP of 13.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.21 this would imply there is a potential upside of 61.4%. The 50 day MA is 10.46 and the 200 day MA is 13.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $831m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.mfafinancial.com

The potential market cap would be $1,341m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

MFA Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.