MFA Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.9% Upside

MFA Financial with ticker code (MFA) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 16.85. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.88 this would imply there is a potential upside of 54.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.88 while the 200 day moving average is 16.87. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,120m. Find out more information at: https://www.mfafinancial.com

The potential market cap would be $1,734m based on the market concensus.

MFA Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.