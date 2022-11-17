MFA Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.2% Upside

MFA Financial found using ticker (MFA) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.5 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 11.7. Now with the previous closing price of 11.23 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.2%. The day 50 moving average is 9.56 while the 200 day moving average is 12.77. The market cap for the company is $1,126m. Visit the company website at: https://www.mfafinancial.com

The potential market cap would be $1,173m based on the market concensus.

MFA Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.