MFA Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.7% Upside

MFA Financial with ticker code (MFA) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.75 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 4.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.34 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.7%. The day 50 moving average is 4.11 and the 200 day moving average is 3.61. The market cap for the company is $1,960m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mfafinancial.com

MFA Financial, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.