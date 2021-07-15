MFA Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.5% Upside

MFA Financial with ticker code (MFA) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 4.5 with a mean TP of 4.7. Now with the previous closing price of 4.54 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.6 and the 200 day MA is 4.22. The company has a market cap of $1,990m. Find out more information at: http://www.mfafinancial.com

MFA Financial, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.