MFA Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

MFA Financial with ticker code (MFA) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 18 and has a mean target at 19.8. With the stocks previous close at 15.51 this would imply there is a potential upside of 27.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.83 while the 200 day moving average is 18.01. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,600m. Company Website: https://www.mfafinancial.com

The potential market cap would be $2,042m based on the market concensus.

MFA Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

