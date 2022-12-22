MFA Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.0% Upside

MFA Financial found using ticker (MFA) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 13.5 and 11 calculating the average target price we see 12.3. With the stocks previous close at 10.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.0%. The day 50 moving average is 10.34 and the 200 day moving average is 12.01. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,080m. Company Website: https://www.mfafinancial.com

The potential market cap would be $1,242m based on the market concensus.

MFA Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.