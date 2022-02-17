Twitter
MFA Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

MFA Financial found using ticker (MFA) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5.5 and 4.5 and has a mean target at 4.96. With the stocks previous close at 4.41 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.5%. The day 50 moving average is 4.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,953m. Find out more information at: https://www.mfafinancial.com

The potential market cap would be $2,197m based on the market concensus.

MFA Financial, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

