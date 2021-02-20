MFA Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.8% Upside

MFA Financial found using ticker (MFA) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 4.25 and 3.5 calculating the average target price we see 4. Now with the previous closing price of 3.93 this indicates there is a potential upside of 1.8%. The day 50 moving average is 3.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.29. The market cap for the company is $1,741m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mfafinancial.com

MFA Financial, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.