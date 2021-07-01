MFA Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.1% Upside

MFA Financial with ticker code (MFA) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 4.25 with the average target price sitting at 4.65. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.6 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.1%. The 50 day MA is 4.53 while the 200 day moving average is 4.17. The company has a market cap of $2,025m. Find out more information at: http://www.mfafinancial.com

MFA Financial, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.