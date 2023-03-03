Mettler-Toledo International, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.6% Upside

Mettler-Toledo International, I with ticker code (MTD) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1700 and 1470 calculating the average target price we see 1553.45. Now with the previous closing price of 1417.97 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.6%. The day 50 moving average is 1501.11 and the 200 day moving average is 1323.62. The company has a market cap of $32,706m. Visit the company website at: https://www.mt.com

The potential market cap would be $35,831m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments. Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems. The company’s retail weighing solutions consist of networked scales and software, stand-alone scales, and automated packaging and labelling solutions for handling fresh goods. It serves the life science industry, independent research organizations, and testing labs; food and beverage manufacturers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; food retailers; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.