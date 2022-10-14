Mettler-Toledo International, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.7% Upside

Mettler-Toledo International, I found using ticker (MTD) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1500 and 1120 calculating the mean target price we have 1330.73. Now with the previous closing price of 1102.67 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.7%. The day 50 moving average is 1234.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1311.84. The market cap for the company is $25,469m. Company Website: https://www.mt.com

The potential market cap would be $30,737m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments. Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection, x-ray, checkweighing, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems. The company’s retail weighing solutions consist of networked scales and software, stand-alone scales, and automated packaging and labeling solutions for handling fresh goods. It serves the life science industry, independent research organizations, and testing labs; food and beverage manufacturers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; food retailers; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.