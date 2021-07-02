Twitter
Mettler-Toledo International, I – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.5% Downside

Broker Ratings

Mettler-Toledo International, I found using ticker (MTD) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1410 and 1030 with the average target price sitting at 1267.45. Now with the previous closing price of 1385.34 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -8.5%. The 50 day MA is 1309.64 while the 200 day moving average is 1216.7. The company has a market cap of $32,138m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mt.com

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform. The company’s industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of networked scales and software, and stand-alone scales for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; food retailers; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. It markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

