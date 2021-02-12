Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Mettler-Toledo International, I – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.5% Downside

Broker Ratings

Mettler-Toledo International, I found using ticker (MTD) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1300 and 963 calculating the mean target price we have 1176.27. With the stocks previous close at 1206.5 this would indicate that there is a downside of -2.5%. The 50 day MA is 1195.43 and the 200 day MA is 1071.24. The market capitalisation for the company is $28,254m. Company Website: http://www.mt.com

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform. The company’s industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of networked scales and software, and stand-alone scales for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; food retailers; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. It markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.