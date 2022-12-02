Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Mettler-Toledo International, I – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.0% Downside

Broker Ratings

Mettler-Toledo International, I with ticker code (MTD) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1500 and 1100 and has a mean target at 1323.27. With the stocks previous close at 1469.56 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -10.0%. The 50 day MA is 1254.98 and the 200 day moving average is 1277.86. The market cap for the company is $33,226m. Company Website: https://www.mt.com

The potential market cap would be $29,918m based on the market concensus.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments. Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection, x-ray, checkweighing, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems. The company’s retail weighing solutions consist of networked scales and software, stand-alone scales, and automated packaging and labeling solutions for handling fresh goods. It serves the life science industry, independent research organizations, and testing labs; food and beverage manufacturers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; food retailers; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

