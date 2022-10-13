Follow us on:

Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 75.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. found using ticker (MCB) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 125 and 100 calculating the average target price we see 112.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 64.16 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 75.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 71.48 and the 200 day MA is 85.35. The company has a market cap of $713m. Company Website: https://www.metropolitanbankny.com

The potential market cap would be $1,250m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, construction, multi-family, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans; acquisition and renovation loans; loans to refinance or return borrower equity; loans on owner-occupied properties; working capital lines of credit; trade finance and letters of credit; and term loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. It operates six banking centers in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Great Neck, and Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.