Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.3% Upside

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. with ticker code (MCB) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 110 and 90 with a mean TP of 100. Now with the previous closing price of 67.42 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 48.3%. The day 50 moving average is 67.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 80.99. The market cap for the company is $749m. Find out more information at: https://www.metropolitanbankny.com

The potential market cap would be $1,110m based on the market concensus.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, construction, multi-family, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans; acquisition and renovation loans; loans to refinance or return borrower equity; loans on owner-occupied properties; working capital lines of credit; trade finance and letters of credit; and term loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. It operates six banking centers in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Great Neck, and Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.