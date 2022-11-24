Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.8% Upside

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. with ticker code (MCB) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 110 and 90 with a mean TP of 100. With the stocks previous close at 67.64 this indicates there is a potential upside of 47.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 66.62 while the 200 day moving average is 79.32. The company has a market cap of $746m. Find out more information at: https://www.metropolitanbankny.com

The potential market cap would be $1,104m based on the market concensus.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, construction, multi-family, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans; acquisition and renovation loans; loans to refinance or return borrower equity; loans on owner-occupied properties; working capital lines of credit; trade finance and letters of credit; and term loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. It operates six banking centers in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Great Neck, and Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.