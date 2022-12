Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.3% Upside

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. with ticker code (MCB) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 67 and has a mean target at 78.5. With the stocks previous close at 55.95 this indicates there is a potential upside of 40.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 63.7 and the 200 day moving average is 75.32. The market capitalisation for the company is $634m. Find out more information at: https://www.metropolitanbankny.com

The potential market cap would be $890m based on the market concensus.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, construction, multi-family, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans; acquisition and renovation loans; loans to refinance or return borrower equity; loans on owner-occupied properties; working capital lines of credit; trade finance and letters of credit; and term loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. It operates six banking centers in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Great Neck, and Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.