Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.3% Upside

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. with ticker code (MCB) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 115 and 100 with a mean TP of 107.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 78.3 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 37.3%. The day 50 moving average is 71.82 and the 200 day MA is 61.2. The company has a market cap of $659m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.metropolitanbankny.com

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial, construction, multifamily, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; trade finance and letters of credit, term loans, and working capital lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. As of January 21, 2021, it operated six locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, as well as Great Neck, Long Island. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.