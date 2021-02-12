Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.5% Upside

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. found using ticker (MCB) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 50 calculating the mean target price we have 52.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 51.2 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 40 while the 200 day moving average is 33.26. The company has a market cap of $415m. Visit the company website at: http://www.metropolitanbankny.com

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial, construction, multifamily, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; trade finance and letters of credit, term loans, and working capital lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers cash management solutions, such as wire transfers, ACH, and foreign exchange conversion, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. As of April 20, 2020, it operated six locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, as well as Great Neck, Long Island. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.