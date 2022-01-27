Twitter
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. with ticker code (MCB) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 120 and 120 calculating the mean target price we have 120. Given that the stocks previous close was at 103.99 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 101.15 and the 200 day MA is 79.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,110m. Visit the company website at: https://www.metropolitanbankny.com

The potential market cap would be $1,281m based on the market concensus.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial, construction, multifamily, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; trade finance and letters of credit, term loans, and working capital lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. As of January 21, 2021, it operated six locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, as well as Great Neck, Long Island. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

