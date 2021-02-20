Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. found using ticker (MCB) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 50 with the average target price sitting at 55. Now with the previous closing price of 49.76 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 42.07 and the 200 day MA is 33.98. The company has a market cap of $403m. Find out more information at: http://www.metropolitanbankny.com

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial, construction, multifamily, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; trade finance and letters of credit, term loans, and working capital lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers cash management solutions, such as wire transfers, ACH, and foreign exchange conversion, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. As of April 20, 2020, it operated six locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, as well as Great Neck, Long Island. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.