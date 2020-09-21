Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.8% Upside

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. with ticker code (MCB) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 40 and 37 with a mean TP of 38.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.36 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 30.75 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.42. The market cap for the company is $256m. Find out more information at: http://www.metropolitanbankny.com

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial, construction, multifamily, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; trade finance and letters of credit, term loans, and working capital lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers cash management solutions, such as wire transfers, ACH, and foreign exchange conversion, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. As of April 20, 2020, it operated six locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, as well as Great Neck, Long Island. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn