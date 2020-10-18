Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.8% Upside

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. with ticker code (MCB) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 33 with a mean TP of 36.5. With the stocks previous close at 30.21 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29.85 and the 200 day moving average is 28.47. The company has a market capitalisation of $250m. Company Website: http://www.metropolitanbankny.com

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial, construction, multifamily, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; trade finance and letters of credit, term loans, and working capital lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers cash management solutions, such as wire transfers, ACH, and foreign exchange conversion, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. As of April 20, 2020, it operated six locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, as well as Great Neck, Long Island. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn