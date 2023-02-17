Metro Bank PLC -112.0% potential downside indicated by Barclays

Metro Bank PLC with ticker (LON:MTRO) now has a potential downside of -112.0% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 70 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Metro Bank PLC share price of 148 GBX at opening today (17/02/2023) indicates a potential downside of -112.0%. Trading has ranged between 68 (52 week low) and 154 (52 week high) with an average of 490,588 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £258,343,832.



Metro Bank PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in deposit-taking and lending institutions with a focus on retail and small and medium-size commercial customers, offering consistent fair pricing and customer service. It offers personal and business banking services. Its personal banking services include bank accounts, savings, borrowing, mortgages, insurance, safe deposit boxes and private banking, among others. Its business banking services include business accounts, deposit accounts, borrowing options and insurance. Its subsidiaries include SME Invoice Finance Limited, SME Asset Finance Limited, Retail Money Market LTD and Vehicle Credit Limited. SME Invoice Finance Limited is engaged in invoice financing and factoring. SME Asset Finance Limited is engaged in asset finance. Retail Money Market LTD is engaged in peer-to-peer lending. Vehicle Credit Limited is engaged in motor finance.







