MetLife – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.5% Upside

MetLife found using ticker (MET) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 85 and 68 calculating the mean target price we have 77.64. With the stocks previous close at 62.34 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 64.67 and the 200 day MA is 65.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $50,362m. Company Website: https://www.metlife.com

The potential market cap would be $62,722m based on the market concensus.

MetLife, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, structured settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, it provides fixed, indexed-linked, and variable annuities; and pension products; regular savings products; whole and term life, endowments, universal and variable life, and group life products; longevity reinsurance solutions; credit insurance products; and protection against long-term health care services. MetLife was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in New York, New York.