MetLife – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.9% Upside

MetLife with ticker code (MET) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 77 and 67 calculating the average target price we see 73.08. Now with the previous closing price of 61.96 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 66.86 and the 200 day moving average is 63.01. The company has a market cap of $54,204m. Find out more information at: https://www.metlife.com

The potential market cap would be $63,932m based on the market concensus.

MetLife, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, structured settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, the company offers personal lines of property and casualty insuranceluding private passenger automobile, homeowners’, and personal excess liability insurance. Further, it provides fixed and variable annuities, and pension products; accident and health products; regular savings products; whole and term life, endowments, universal and variable life, and group life products; credit insurance products; and protection against long-term health care services. MetLife was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in New York, New York.